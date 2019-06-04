Walker Sigler sues two LPD officers who shot him for $12 million

Edward Ferron

Savannah Simmons

The Lynchburg man shot and seriously wounded by two Lynchburg Police officers inside his home is suing the two for $12 million in damages. In a federal lawsuit filed today, Walker Sigler contends Savannah Simmons and Edward Ferron violated constitutional protections and were grossly negligent under state law, causing “permanent, devastating and disabling injury to Walker Sigler and his family.” The officers fired gunshots through the closed door of Sigler’s home in February of 2018. Sigler’s attorneys say the resulting wounds have resulted in significant and lasting pain, and the blood loss caused serious and permanent vision limitations. Ferron and Simmons entered guilty pleas in March to reduced charges in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Click here to read the full lawsuit

 

 









