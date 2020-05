Wanted: 1,300 Virginia COVID-fighting contact tracers

The Virginia Department of Health says one of the most important ways to fight a greater spread of COVID-19 is through contact tracing, and they’re looking for a lot of people to get the job done — close to 13-hundred new positions statewide. Officials say contact tracing is already a common practice to help combat other diseases, but this one is a really big job. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

