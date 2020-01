Wanted suspect Andrew Cox in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After officers arrested Andrew Cox today, he also was served with outstanding warrants for abduction and kidnapping, breaking and entering, strangulation, and unlawful use of, or injury to, telephone and telegraph lines or copying or obstructing messages.

Cox is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.