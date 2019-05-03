Water line break along Odd Fellows Road
News release: The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources has been alerted that a contractor has accidentally hit a major waterline at the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Murray Place. Businesses and residents in the area may be impacted with loss of water or discolored water. Additional information will be released once the extent of the problem is determined. For more information, contact the Dept. of Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.
Test