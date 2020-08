Weather Service: Heavy Lynchburg storm wasn’t a tornado

| By

The National Weather Service says Monday night’s storm in Lynchburg wasn’t a tornado, but its straight-line winds caused similar damage. The storm downed trees and power lines and knocked out power to more than 4000 people in Campbell County, the Timberlake Road area of Lynchburg in the Wyndhurst neighborhood. Power was restored by late yesterday afternoon. Read the article here from the News and Advance.