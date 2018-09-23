Weather Service says 10 tornadoes struck Virginia Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Serve has confirmed that a total of 10 tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Florence touched down in Virginia on Monday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the weather service’s office in Wakefield, Virginia, increased the total from eight to 10 after assessment teams determined that two additional tornadoes struck Richmond. Nine of the tornadoes were spread across Richmond and its surrounding area. Another tornado hit Mecklenburg County, near the North Carolina border, the same day. The strongest tornado leveled a flooring company in Chesterfield, killing a man who worked there. That storm was categorized as an EF2 tornado, packing winds of 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour.