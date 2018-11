Lynchburg fire officials say a welder’s torch sparked an industrial fire this afternoon at the Hanwha Azdel plant along Enterprise Drive. The plant was evacuated, and officials say nobody was hurt. Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke with city Fire Captain Roger Harris:

Harris says the building’s own fire suppression system worked very well to contain the flames until city units arrived. Hanwha Azdel makes thermoplastic composite materials.