Wendell Walker wins 23rd District GOP primary

Wendell Walker has won the Republican party’s nomination for the 23rd House of Delegates seat, defeating Turner Perrow and Ronald Berman. Walker gathered nearly 42% of the votes; Perrow was not far behind with 39%, and Berman trailed the pair with 19%. Walker faces Democrat David Zilles in November’s election, and the winner will succeed Delegate Scott Garrett, who is leaving office at the end of the year. The 23rd District covers parts of Lynchburg, Amherst County and Bedford County.