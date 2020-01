What a difference a decade makes when it comes to gas prices

| By

Gas prices are starting the year — and the decade — higher than where they were on average one year ago. Prices now are the highest at this time of year since 2014, but experts say we are in a much better place than was the case when the previous decade got under way, and prices were often above $3 a gallon for several years. Gas Buddy predicts that barring major global disruptions, U.S. gas prices this year will average two cents a gallon less than in 2019. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

01-06 2020 Gas PRices Wrap-WLNI-WEB