What is the real Danville? Kaine, Stewart see two different cities

August 6th, 2018 | Written by:

The City of Danville — and its economic circumstances — have become a recent hotspot in the campaign for U.S. Senate. It started at the debate in Hot Springs, when Republican challenger Corey Stewart tied Senator Tim Kaine to trade deals like NAFTA which he says have brought blight and high crime rates to Southside cities like Danville. Kaine says Danville is making a remarkable economic recovery with new employers and desirable jobs. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

08-06 Senate-Danville Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 









