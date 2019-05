Appalachian Power says fossil fuels will continue to anchor its power production in the next 15 years, but renewable sources ranging from solar to big batteries will play growing roles over that time. Apco no longer has any coal-fired plants in Virginia, but the utility will continue to rely on coal and natural gas power stations to serve as main power sources. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

05-08 Apco Sources Wrap-WLNI-WEB