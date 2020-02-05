Who is driving this car? Investigators ask for help

| By

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle – and its driver — in a photo that appears to be taken in a retail business parking lot. Investigators do not provide any details as to why they are seeking further information.

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation and requesting public assistance in locating the vehicle shown in the attached photo, as well as identifying its owner.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information on this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Investigator Michael Colbert, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.