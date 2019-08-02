Widespread power outage, traffic backups in Lynchburg

UPDATE FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE: One lane is now open southbound and two lanes are open northbound on Wards Rd. near Cookout. The area is still very congested and crews are working on repairs. Please use caution when traveling through this area.

A power outage has led to some big traffic messes this afternoon in Lynchburg after a crane operator knocked down some power lines near Cookout Hamburgers on Wards Road. The biggest impacts appear to be on the most heavily-traveled roads either side of River Ridge Mall. You may encounter traffic lights that are not working, and unless you see officers directing traffic, you should treat those intersections as four way stops.