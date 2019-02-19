Winter storm warning for snow, sleet, ice

From the National Weather Service: Expect winter weather to impact the area late this afternoon into late Wednesday. A strong area of high pressure will shift into the northeastern United States, allowing cold air to wedge south along the eastern face of the Appalachians. A winter storm approaching from the west Gulf region will spread precipitation over this shallow dome of cold air, producing a wintry mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain for large part of the Mid Atlantic region and central Appalachians.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

* WHAT…Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches inches in the Lynchburg and Appomattox regions. Ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Downed tree limbs and sporadic power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.