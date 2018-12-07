Winter storm watch for Lynchburg, Roanoke areas; Southside to be hit harder

The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Warnings for areas that include Southside Virginia and some neighboring parts of the New River Valley. Most of the remaining region along or south of US 460 is under a Winter Storm Watch. Forecasters say accumulations in hardest-hit areas could total six to 12 inches, and communities under watches may see two to eight inches.

From the National Weather Service: Low pressure will track from the southwest U.S., to the Gulf Coast states through Saturday while cold high pressure builds across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. This low will then move off the southeast coast Sunday into Monday. With the colder air in place, a prolonged period of mostly snow is expected, starting as early as Saturday night, and lasting into Monday. Some mix of sleet may occur across southeast sections as well. Based on the forecast track, the heaviest snow is expected to occur across northwest North Carolina into southern Virginia.

A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING for the following counties and cities: Tazewell-Bland-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery-Craig-Roanoke-Botetourt-Bedford-Campbell-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe. Including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, New Castle, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lynchburg, Keysville, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, and Union.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late Saturday night through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 11 AM EST MONDAY for the following counties and cities: Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Smyth-Wythe-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick-Franklin-Henry-Pittsylvania-Halifax-Including the cities of Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville, Marion, Wytheville, Galax, Floyd, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Martinsville, Danville, and South Boston

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia and north central North Carolina.

* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to 11 AM EST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.