Wintry mix for Virginia, Maryland, followed by extreme cold

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A major winter storm forecast to drop lots of snow in the Northeast this weekend also brings threats of ice and power loss to portions of Maryland and Virginia. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings into Sunday for western Maryland and northern Shenandoah region of Virginia. Forecasters say far western Maryland could see 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice that make travel treacherous and cause power outages.Areas around Baltimore and the central Virginia mountains were under winter weather advisories through Saturday night, with snow, sleet and rain on tap before precipitation changes all to rain. Winds should increase and temperatures plummet Sunday across the Mid-Atlantic region, where some Monday morning readings could reach single digits and wind chill factors fall below zero.