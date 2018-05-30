With Garrett not running, Dems sense greater opportunity in 5th District
The 5th District Republican Committee will select its candidate next month to replace Congressman Tom Garrett, who announced Monday he will not seek re-election. No matter who is on the ballot, the race now has even greater national importance, because Democrats now sense a greater opportunity to move the district to their side of the aisle. It could become pivotal in determining which party controls the House next year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: