With heavy rains expected, flood watch is issued

December 26th, 2018 | Written by:

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Forecasters say one to three inches of rain are expected across the region, and that could lead to flooding of small streams and creeks — along with the possibility of minor flooding along larger waterways, including the Roanoke and Dan Rivers.

From the National Weather Service: A Flood Watch has been issued from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected along and east of the central  Appalachians Thursday night through late Friday. Flooding of small streams and creeks is possible. Minor flooding is possible along main stem rivers and tributaries, especially in the Roanoke and Dan River basins. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

