With heavy rains expected, flood watch is issued

From the National Weather Service: A Flood Watch has been issued from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected along and east of the central Appalachians Thursday night through late Friday. Flooding of small streams and creeks is possible. Minor flooding is possible along main stem rivers and tributaries, especially in the Roanoke and Dan River basins. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.