WLNI to be sold; Rich Roth, Mari White in buyer group

| By

A radio trade magazine reports on line that two well-known former Lynchburg-area broadcasters are part of a company purchasing WLNI from Wheeler Media. On-line State Corporation Commission documents show that James River Media’s principal contact is Rich Roth, the former Sales and Marketing Executive with WIQO and Sportstalk host there. Radioinsight.com reports he and long-time Lynchburg morning host and newsperson Mari White are principals with the company. As with all broadcast sales, it awaits regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

FROM RADIO INSIGHT.COM: Mel Wheeler Inc. sells News/Talk 105.9 WLNI Lynchburg VA to James River Media for $785,000. The group, led by William Edward King and Nell White King also includes former WLNI “SportsTalk” host Rich Roth and longtime 100.9 WIQO morning host Mari White. White departed WIQO last September for a position with the city of Lynchburg.