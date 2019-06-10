Woman critically injured after struck by vehicle on Langhorne Road

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE:

On June 10th, 2019, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 2600 Block of Langhorne Rd for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When units arrived, they found a 49-year-old female who had serious injuries but was responsive. The female was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured as a result of the crash. This crash is still under investigation but charges are not expected at this time. If anyone has further information about this incident please call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.