Woman dies in Bedford Co. crash; charges pending

From State Police: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating amotor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jun 9) at 9:20 a.m. on Route 122 near Red Hill Road just west of Big Island in Bedford County. A 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 122, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Ford Explorer, head-on.

The 2001 Ford Explorer was driven by Jennifer Downey Vasser, 53, of Big Island, Va. Ms. Vasser was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died. More information will follow on the driver of the 1998 Ford Explorer. Charges are pending.The crash remains under investigation.