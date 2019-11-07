Woman dies in Buckingham County house fire

| By

State Police say a woman lost her life today in a Buckingham County house fire. Troopers say there were four people in the home on Hardware Road when the fire broke out this morning. Three were able to escape the flames, and while the three rescued the woman from the home, she did not survive her fire-related injuries. No word yet on the cause, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

NEWS RELEASE: At 10:27 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 7), Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a residential fire in the 200 block of Hardware Road in Buckingham County. Three of the four individuals inside the residence at the time of the fire were able to escape the house without injury. The fourth individual, an adult female, was rescued from the burning residence by the other three, but did not survive her injuries sustained in the fire.

With the assistance of the Buckingham County Fire and Rescue, and Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. At this stage of the ongoing investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.