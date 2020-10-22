Woman faces charges in stabbing

A woman is charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault after a stabbing Tuesday night in Madison Heights. Just after 9:30 p.m., Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a disturbance at the Madison Heights Walmart – with a vehicle fleeing the scene. They then went to another disturbance on Seminole Drive and found a male outside with a single stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to the hospital; no word on his condition. Authorities began looking for the pickup truck involved. About an hour later, Lynchburg Police arrested 38-year-old Kimberly Driskill near the intersection of Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road. She charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Here is the news release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office:

On 10/20/2020 at 9:25pm, deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Walmart parking lot in Madison Heights for a reported disturbance. Before officers could arrive on scene, witnesses and other callers reported that the people and vehicle involved in the disturbance had left the scene heading south on Rt. 29 driving in a reckless manner.

Another call was received at 9:36pm about another disturbance on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights and that a man had been stabbed.

Once on scene, deputies rendered aid to the victim until EMS could arrive and gathered information and evidence.

As a result of the information received it was determined that this call involved the same vehicle and people from the original call at Walmart. A BOL was broadcast for a white Dodge pick-up truck pulling a trailer and the driver, Kimberly Dawn Driskill, who was also identified as the assailant.

Around 10:33pm, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Lynchburg Police Department, that they had found the vehicle involved and were actively pursuing the vehicle.

At 10:35 the vehicle was stopped at Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road, where Driskill was detained by officers with Lynchburg Police Department without further incident.

Driskill was transported by law enforcement to Lynchburg General Hospital for evaluation and then to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where she was charged with Domestic Assault, Malicious Wounding, and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The victim in this case was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of the knife wound.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Lynchburg Police Department for their assistance in the safe apprehension of Driskill