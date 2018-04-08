Woman hospitalized for gunshot injuries in Lynchburg

From Lynchburg Police: On April 7, 2018 at approximately 1:56 pm, Officer’s with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Lynchburg General Hospital’s ER for a possible malicious wounding. Upon their arrival officers found an adult female with several gunshot wounds to her legs. The female was admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition. After an intense investigation Hunter Dean Cooper (20 yr old Lynchburg Resident) was identified as the shooter and taken into custody without incident.

Cooper was charged with the following:

• Malicious Wounding

• Use of a firearm while in commission of a felony

• Shooting within a dwelling

• Reckless handling of a firearm

• Discharge a firearm within the City of Lynchburg

Cooper is currently being held at the Lynchburg BRRJA with no bond.