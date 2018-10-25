Woman sought for Amherst County “incident” at Walmart

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman who they say was involved in an “incident” at the Madison Heights Walmart in late August. Officials do not indicate what exactly the incident was.

