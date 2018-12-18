Woman sought for fraud: almost $6,000 at Best Buy, Verizon

Lynchburg Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say used another person’s information to obtain nearly $6,000 worth of electronic devices. It happened last month at the Best Buy and Verizon stores on Wards Road. They hope a store surveillance photo will lead them to the suspect.

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the following suspect in a fraud that occurred on November 12, 2018. On November 15, 2018, a victim reported they were notified that their personal information was used at the Best Buy and Verizon stores, both on Wards Rd in the City of Lynchburg. The suspect in the attached photographs, a female wearing red pants and black shirt entered both businesses using the victim’s information to obtain electronic devices. The suspect completed both of the transactions within a one hour time frame. The total loss for both fraudulent transactions is in the amount of nearly $6,000. Anyone with information in reference to this fraud or the identity of the suspect involved is asked to contact Detective R. Miller with the Lynchburg Police Department.