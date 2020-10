YMCA encourages activity with STRONG Challenge

The YMCA of Central Virginia is encouraging area residents to get off the couch and become more active after COVID. The Y’s 6-week STRONG challenge offers fitness activities, resources and goals for Y members and non-members. The Y’s Director of Healthy Living Randi Abell spoke with Best of the Burg:



The website is ymca cva.org. You can also text STRONG to 313131.