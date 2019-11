You know it is a big election when the Vice President campaigns

| By

If there was any doubt about the importance of next week’s elections, consider this: Vice President Pence visits Virginia Beach tomorrow in hopes of boosting GOP candidates for the General Assembly. Several Hampton Roads races are considered key to determining which party or parties control the State Senate and House of Delegates. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

11-01 Pence-Virginia Wrap-WLNI-WEB