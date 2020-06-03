Zero new COVID-19 cases in latest 24-hour reporting period

The Virginia Department of Health reports no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State health officials report 80 cases in Lynchburg since the virus first arrived, 27 in Amherst County, 31 in Appomattox, 62 in Bedford and 18 in Campbell — all are unchanged from yesterday. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.

”Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.