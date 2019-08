Zuidema: No tolerance in Lynchburg for dousing officers

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says he has directed his officers to make immediate arrests if they encounter anything like that seen on some recent viral videos from New York City — citizens dousing officers with buckets of water. Zuidema says it is more than disrespect: it is a matter of officer safety and Virginia law. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

Here is Chief Zuidema’s full response:

