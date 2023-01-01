Newsbreak: Three new memorials proposed for Monument Terrace

Lynchburg City Council is considering three new memorials for Monument Terrace downtown:

Community Development Director Tom Martin told Council the memorials were requested by and will be paid for by area veterans’ groups.

One memorial is plaque recognizing Lynchburg residents killed in the Gulf War and the global war on terror. Another is a soldier’s battlefield cross sculpture. Veteran Steve Bozeman explained its significance to the Morningline:

The final proposal for Monument Terrace: A Purple Heart bench next to the Purple Heart monument. Lynchburg Council will hold a public hearing and then vote on the proposed memorials on February 27th.