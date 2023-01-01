Newsbreak: Virginia Tech Professors address privacy concerns behind Apple Vision Pro

Two Virginia Tech professors are addressing the privacy concerns surrounding the new Apple Vision Pro. The Morningline’s Mari White reports:

Brendan David-John: You put this headset on and you’re not just zapped away into a virtual world. You’re still in your living room. Now you’re seeing these things floating in front of you and interacting with them even though they’re not physically there, but you’re seeing them as if they are.

That’s Brendan David-John, a Virginia Tech professor studying the technology behind the new Apple Vision Pro. It’s 12 cameras plus depth sensors, eye trackers and microphones strapped to your head for a completely immersive experience, but as Tech professor Bo Ji told the Morningline, it also creates privacy concerns:

Bo Ji: imagine that in the future you wear this kind of devices, using it in the emergency room, so the nurse wearing this device will use it to quickly identify information about a patient, however there a lot of other people in the background so you want to make sure the privacy of those people is protected.

David John and Ji are working on technology to address that concern.

David-John: our default privacy rule in our system is that everyone’s a bystander so all their data is scrubbed from what you’re seeing, that only once you’re having a conversation with me and this social contract, we’re looking in the eyes and I’m talking to you, then the sensors can start to see your data.

Their goal is to have their technology in place across the market by the time devices like Apple Vision Pro are in widespread use. The price tag for Apple Vision Pro, by the way, 35-hundred dollars.

