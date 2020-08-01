Next principal of EC Glass High School: Dani Rule

Lynchburg City Schools has announced the new principal for EC Glass High School:

“Dani” J. Rule has been with Lynchburg City Schools for the last 17 years as a teacher, administrator, and principal.

He is currently the principal of Dunbar Middle School. Dr. Rule was the turnaround principal of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation for six years. When he took over that position, Dearington was rated in the bottom five percent of elementary schools in Virginia, but he led the school out of Priority Status and into full accreditation.

Dr. Rule will complete the school year at Dunbar while working with retiring E. C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher to ensure a seamless transition for the coming school year.

Here is more information from Lynchburg City Schools:

Lynchburg City Schools Announces New E. C. Glass High School Principal

The Lynchburg City School Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Daniel “Dani” J. Rule as the next Principal of E. C. Glass High School.

Dr. Rule’s appointment comes after an extensive search process that started with robust community engagement to formulate a collective vision for the future of E. C. Glass. Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) received strong applications from accomplished urban educators across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dr. Rule emerged as the top candidate by demonstrating a strong vision for the school’s future and aligning his plan of action with community expectations for excellence.

Throughout his career at LCS, Dr. Rule has set high expectations for students and staff while fostering caring school communities. Presently the principal at P. L. Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, Dr. Rule has served LCS for the last 17 years as a teacher, administrator, and principal.

“During his tenure as a Lynchburg City Schools principal, Dr. Rule has demonstrated a consistent and visionary commitment to excellence for all students while generating a sense of partnership with the community,” said LCS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards. “While there were many exceptional candidates from school divisions throughout the state, it was clear that our best candidate was right here in Lynchburg, and we look forward to all that E. C. Glass students, faculty, and staff will accomplish under his leadership.”

Dr. Rule was the turnaround principal of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation for six years. When he assumed his position, Dearington was rated in the bottom five percent of elementary schools in Virginia, but he led the school out of Priority Status and into full accreditation.

After his time at Dearington, Dr. Rule became the Dunbar Middle principal in 2019. He established what has become known as the “No Excuses” mindset, building a culture of respect and responsibility, setting high standards for academics and behavior, and preparing students for high school. Notably, Dr. Rule established Dunbar’s intentional student-centered approach, employing data-driven strategies to support every student’s individualized personal and academic needs. This approach has allowed Dunbar students to excel in academics, arts, and athletics both in middle school and into high school.

Dr. Rule has demonstrated a commitment to the Lynchburg community throughout his career at LCS. He built alumni connections at Dunbar and emphasized the importance of the school’s history and impact on the city. Dedicated to developing LCS educators, Dr. Rule has also led the elementary and secondary school principals’ professional learning communities.

In addition to his professional experience, Dr. Rule has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Liberty University, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lynchburg College, and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Lynchburg. During his doctoral studies, Dr. Rule conducted his dissertation research on the development of novice teachers in an urban school division.

“My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the E. C. Glass High School community. I look forward to partnering with the faculty, staff, students, families, and entire school community to reinforce the high standards for our school that the Lynchburg community deserves. E. C. Glass has a long and storied tradition of excellence, and I look forward to working with our community as we write its next chapters of brilliant success,” Dr. Rule said.

Dr. Rule will complete the school year at Dunbar while working with retiring E. C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher to ensure a seamless transition for the coming school year.