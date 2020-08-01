No. 21 Liberty looks for 9-0 start in trip to NC State

No. 21 Liberty looks to stay unbeaten when it visits North Carolina State on Saturday. The Flames are off to an 8-0 start for the first time in program history. That includes road wins against Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Those marked their first two wins against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They’ll try for a third against a Wolfpack team that is coming off a win against Florida State. Liberty boasts one of the nation’s top rushing attacks by averaging 254.5 yards per game. N.C. State struggled to stop the run in losses to Virginia Tech and North Carolina this season.