No. 23 Liberty gets goal-line stop, beats Arkansas 21-19

Nov 5, 2022 8:37 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 23 Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to beat Arkansas 21-19. Liberty stopped KJ Jefferson’s conversion attempt with 1:11 left to seal the win. Liberty raced to a 21-point lead behind Bennett’s three first-half TD passes. Bennett finished 15 of 25 for 224 yards. Jefferson was 23 of 37 passing for 284 yards with two touchdown passes, both to tight end Trey Knox, and two interceptions.