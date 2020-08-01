No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Liberty face off in Cure Bowl

BC-FBC–T25-Cure Bowl Preview Capsule

Dec 20, 2020 8:19PM (GMT 01:19)

Unbeaten and No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 23 Liberty will get to play after all in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Two of college football’s biggest stories this season were scheduled to meet on Dec. 5 before that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions. This season is historic for 11-0 Coastal Carolina, which shared the Sun Belt Conference championship and will make its first bowl appearance. Liberty seeks its second consecutive Cure Bowl victory to cap its own historic season. It’s the first ranked matchup in the Cure Bowl’s six-year history.