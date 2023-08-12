“No Excuse Night” at National D-Day Memorial August 12

“No Excuse” Not to Visit the National D-Day Memorial

Popular After-hours Community Event is August 12

Bedford, VA – The national treasure sits right here in your backyard, but you’ve never been to the National D-Day Memorial, or it’s been a while. “No Excuse Night” is for you!

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation invites the community to enjoy a free night at the Memorial, Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 5PM to 8PM. Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the Memorial and D-Day. Guests may stroll the grounds at their leisure.

New this year— a FREE movie and popcorn! The classic 1946 World War II film A Walk in the Sun, starring Dana Andrews will play at 6PM inside the Memorial’s Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion.

No tickets or registration are required. The event is rain or shine. Staff will clear the Memorial site in the event of a thunderstorm.

The Memorial hosts “No Excuse Night” annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II. Learn more about this and other Memorial events at dday.org.