“No Excuse” to Not Visit National D-Day Memorial August 14

“No Excuse” to Not Visit National D-Day Memorial

Memorial to Host Free Extended Hours Community Event

BEDFORD, VA – The national treasure sits right here in your backyard, but maybe

you’ve never been to the National D-Day Memorial. Perhaps it’s been a while.

“No Excuse Night” is for you!

The Memorial invites the community to enjoy a free night at the Memorial,

Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM. Docents will be stationed

throughout the site to provide information and answer questions about the

Memorial and D-Day as guests stroll the grounds at their leisure. See what’s

changed since the Memorial’s dedication 20 years ago.

Enjoy handcrafted ice cream sandwiches from Rookies and learn about

opportunities to serve in the community at the non-profit organization fair.

No tickets or registration are required. Learn more about this and other

Memorial events at dday.org