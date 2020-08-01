No guns for former Rocky Mount police officers accused in Capitol riot

A judge has declined to allow two fired police officers from Rocky Mount to carry firearms while they await trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot. During a hearing this week, a federal judge in Washington reaffirmed the weapons ban on former Rocky Mount officers Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson. Their defense argued the weapons ban should not apply because they need a firearm for personal protection. Both were arrested in January but have stated repeatedly in interviews that they did nothing illegal and did not participate in any of the violence that unfolded.