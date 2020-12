The Amherst County Sheriff’s office says nobody was injured after someone fired into a residence numerous times last night. It happened at a home in the 2800 block of Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights. Deputies found multiple shell casings in the roadway. The residents of the house that was struck could provide very limited information to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.