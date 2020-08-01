Northam adds new rules statewide; gatherings now limited to 25

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing substantial new statewide restrictions on gatherings and certain businesses in an effort to slow rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Democratic governor’s office said in a Friday news release that the state’s cap on gatherings will be reduced from 250 to 25. Also, the state’s mask requirement will be applied to younger children, and alcohol sales will be prohibited at dining establishments after 10 p.m. Those and other new restrictions will take effect at midnight Sunday. The changes come as the coronavirus is surging across the U.S. at what experts say is an alarming pace.