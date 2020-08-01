Northam announces plans to ease COVID-related restrictions

BC-VA–Virus Outbreak-Virginia
Feb 24, 2021 12:44PM (GMT 17:44)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to begin loosening some coronavirus-related restrictions as key pandemic metrics continue to improve. He said Wednesday at a news conference in Richmond that he plans to lift the modified stay-at-home order in place between midnight to 5 a.m. He’ll also push the alcohol curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight. Northam also said the cap on social gatherings will remain at 10 if an event is indoors. But it will be expanded to 25 individuals if it’s an outdoors event. The changes will kick in at 12:01 a.m. March 1.
