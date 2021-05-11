Northam declares State of Emergency; gas stations report shortages

Governor Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday amid the ongoing distribution issues from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline from Texas to New York is one of Virginia’s largest fuel providers and was shut down over the weekend after a ransomware cyber-attack May 7. The EPA issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, and Northam’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. The declaration also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.

Watt Foster is with Foster Fuels which delivers fuel throughout the region. He told Fox Business it’s like unlike anything he’s ever seen:

Analysts say as of last night, about 8-percent of Virginia gas stations are without fuel. More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. Pipeline officials have said they hope to be back on by the weekend.