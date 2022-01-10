Northam issues limited emergency order as virus cases rise

AP-VA–Virus Outbreak-Virginia

Jan 10, 2022 1:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a limited emergency order to help hospitals and other health providers address Virginia’s soaring number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The order lasts 30 days, which means it will be in effect after he leaves office and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes over. Northam’s office says modeling shows the omicron surge should have peaked by the time it expires. Virginia broke a pandemic record for hospitalizations on Friday, and reported nearly 3,500 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide. The number needing intensive care has doubled since December 1st, and the overwhelming majority were not vaccinated.

