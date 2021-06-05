Northam: many restrictions to be lifted June 15

Governor Northam says Virginia’s COVID numbers are dramatically down, and the state has its lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since October. Beginning next weekend, 100 people may gather idoors, and 250 people outdoors for social gathering, and restaurants can sell alcohol after midnight, and stay open longer. The governor said today that more restrictions will ease soon:

The governor says 46-percent of Virginians have had one shot, and 33-percent are fully vaccinated. He’s encouraging everyone to get a vaccine.