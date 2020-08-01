Northam outlines new coronavirus vaccine plans

AP-VA–Virus Outbreak-Virginia

Jan 06, 2021 4:59PM (GMT 21:59)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is urging hospital systems to move quickly to administer coronavirus vaccines, saying the state will now implement a “use it or lose it” policy designed to speed up distribution of the shots. With frustration rising over the sluggish rollout of the vaccine, Northam is one of many state leaders and other politicians around the U.S. who are turning up the pressure to get shots in arms more quickly.

Northam also named a new official responsible for coordinating the the state’s coronavirus vaccination drive, and he announced details for the first time about who will be included in the state’s second and third tier of vaccine priorities.