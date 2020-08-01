Now-adult in same-sex custody battle seeks removal from suit

The now-18-year-old woman at the center of a yearslong, same-sex custody dispute says she wants her name removed from 2012 civil lawsuit filed in her name. Isabella Miller’s mother Lisa Miller, formerly of Forest, is facing federal criminal charges in Buffalo for taking Isabella to Nicaragua in 2009 rather than sharing custody of her with her former civil union partner, Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven, Vermont. In an affidavit written in Nicaragua, but filed in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday, Isabella Miller says she is happy and remains in Nicaragua of her own free will and she will return to the United States when she wants.

Earlier: A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami. Court documents say that Lisa Miller was arrested Jan. 27. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. Miller and her former Vermont civil union partner, Janet Jenkins, had a child through artificial insemination and later broke up. Miller was given custody, but she refused to allow Jenkins court-ordered visitation. Miller allegedly fled to Nicaragua in 2009 when it became clear she would lose custody of the child. Miller’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.