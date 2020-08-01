Numerous local observances planned for Veterans Day Nov. 11

D-Day Memorial, Bedford: 11AM at the National D-Day Memorial. Major General Antonio (Andy) Munera, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, will deliver this year’s Veterans Day keynote address.

American Legion Post 104 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9855, Appomattox: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at the American Legion Post 104 headquarters, 765 Oakleigh Ave, Appomattox, VA. Our guest speaker will be Major General Daniel York, US Army Reserve Retired.



Valor Farm, Altavista: 4pm November 11 with keynote speaker Dr. Tim Lee, a Marine Vietnam Veteran, and American Hero. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase.



ALTAVISTA, Virginia — 4 PM, November 11, 2022 – The National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV) will host their 3rd annual Veterans Day celebration with keynote speaker Dr. Tim Lee, a Marine Vietnam Veteran, and American Hero. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase. The patriotic event will celebrate the value of Veterans past, present, and future. The ceremony will take place at the NCHV, Valor Farm, at 980 Wards Road, Altavista, VA 24517. A Patriotic Country Music Concert, complimented by local food, follows.

“NCHV and our Veteran Community are very excited with this year’s speakers and Concert Venue,” said MG (Ret) Bob Dees, CEO of NCHV. Veterans day is a truly special moment in America. Hosting a great event like this is just another way of saying thank you to our Veterans and to the Community. Our mission at Valor Farm is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America. These great Americans are America’s National Treasure,” Dees said.

NCHV currently engages with Veterans in a variety of ways ranging from daily contact in a vocational setting, case management with frequent walk-ons and referrals, virtual interaction, weekly community activities and volunteer mobilization, and the one-year residential program – a holistic and distinctive integration of proven best practices. All of this is aimed at helping NCHV Patriots achieve their full, God-given potential and contribute to American society in every possible way. President Bob Dees, Major General, US Army, Retired, states,

We are thrilled to see the results we have experienced already. We have saved marriages, lives, families, offered coaching and counselling to many and prevented suicide attempts even as construction continues daily,” said Brigadier General (Ret) Jeff Horne, COO and VP of NCHV, who oversees daily operations at Valor Farm. “We can feel the love of the entire Nation for our Veterans here at Valor Farm. We are very thankful.” For more information about the National Center for Healthy Veterans please visit www.healthyveterans.org and for information on the Veterans Day event please visit the NCHV Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HealthyVetsNCHV/. Please RSVP at our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nchv-veterans-day-commemoration-tickets-430285665007?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

Bedford, VA – The National D-Day Memorial announces Major General Antonio (Andy) Munera, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, will deliver this year’s Veterans Day keynote address.

MG Munera assumed command of U.S. Army Cadet Command on September 20, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. As the Commanding General, MG Munera leads Cadet Command’s mission to select, educate, train, and commission college students to be officers and leaders of character in the Total Army and form partnerships with high schools to conduct JROTC programs to develop citizens of character for a lifetime of commitment and service to the Nation. Junior and Senior ROTC groups will participate in the ceremony.

All veterans in attendance will be recognized during the program. Third grade students from Bedford Elementary will present a musical salute to veterans and the 29th Division Band will play a selection of patriotic music to include the “Armed Forces Medley.”

Gates open at 10AM with free admission until noon on Veterans Day. For your comfort during the ceremony, guests are asked to bring their own chairs. The event will be livestreamed on the Memorial’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and at dday.org.

The National D-Day Memorial wishes to thank the 2022 Veterans Day event sponsors: Framatome, BWX Technologies, Inc., Cintas, Member One Federal Credit Union, Fostek, Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, the Town of Bedford, the Bedford Area Welcome Center and Department of Tourism, Bank of the James, Westminster Canterbury, and Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black Attorneys at Law.

About the speaker:

A native of Fairfax, Virginia, Major General Antonio (Andy) Munera received a Regular Army commission in May 1991 as a Distinguished Military Graduate from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in History and master’s degrees in Theater Operations and Strategic Studies. His military education includes the Chemical Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Command and General Staff College, the School for Advanced Military Studies, and the U.S. Army War College. In his 31 years of service to our Nation, MG Munera has served in a variety of command and staff positions. His previous assignments include: Platoon Leader, Executive Officer and CBRN Officer in the 101st Airborne Division; Detachment Commander in the XVIII Airborne Corps; Infantry Company Commander and CBRN Officer in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division; Company Commander in the United States Army Technical Escort Unit (CBRNE); Chief of Plans for the 20th CBRNE Command; Branch Chief in the Joint Requirements Office for CBRN Defense, J8, Joint Staff; Commander of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant; Commander of the 4th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 1st Infantry Division; Security Sector Reform Chief as part of the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq; and Senior Military Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction. He served as the 30th Chief of Chemical and Commandant of the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School from June 2017 to April 2019 and as the Deputy Commanding General for the United States Army Cadet Command from May 2019 to May 2020. Most recently, MG Munera served as the eighth commander of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. MG Munera deployed in 1999 as part of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo, where he served as a Company Commander in the 82nd Airborne Division; in 2003, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served as the Plans Officer for the 75th WMD Exploitation Task Force; and in Iraq in 2015 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, advising the Iraqi government on security sector reform.