Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race

Oct 23, 2021 9:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor while campaigning for the Democrat in the closely contested race. Obama spoke at a rally Saturday in Richmond and accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of encouraging what Obama called “lies and conspiracy theories” about the 2020 presidential election. A Youngkin campaign spokesman called Obama’s remarks “false statements.” The Democrat in the race for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, is seeking a second but nonconsecutive term. Virginia is the only state whose governor cannot serve consecutive terms.