A gravestone at Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery is on the Virginia Association of Museum’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list. It’s now in the running to receive $1000 for restoration efforts. But that’s up to you our listeners. Denise McDonald and Lucas Peed with the Old City Cemetery:

To vote for the statue, go to grave garden.org and the link is there for you to vote. You can vote every day. The deadline is January 20th. The winner receives $1000 toward the conservation.